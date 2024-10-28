Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVGS shares. DNB Markets started coverage on Navigator in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of Navigator from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of NVGS opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30. Navigator has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $18.18.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Navigator had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $129.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.92 million. Research analysts expect that Navigator will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Navigator by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 539,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Navigator by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 36,571 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Navigator in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,444,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Navigator by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,641,000 after purchasing an additional 644,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 42,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

