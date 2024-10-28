Nervos Network Trading 11.8% Lower This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $577.64 million and $24.02 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,730.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.77 or 0.00527823 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00102081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.84 or 0.00235475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00026897 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00022654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00072684 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,768,559,033 coins and its circulating supply is 45,074,801,311 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.