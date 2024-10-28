Neutrino USD (USDN) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,350.73

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $2,350.73 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 408,891,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,624,026 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar neutrino (USDN) is a crypto-collateralized token pegged to the US dollar. The first stablecoin protocol which gives holders the ability to stake with rewards generated by the Waves Platform’s economy. This token is used as a payment token in various dApps and services and is also traded on different markets.”

