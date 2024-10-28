New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.350–0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -. New York Community Bancorp also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -3.100–3.000 EPS.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.72 million. New York Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is -1.45%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

