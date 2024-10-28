New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ NYMT opened at $5.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $474.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.94.
New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.27%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.24%.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
