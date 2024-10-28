Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.110-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.630-0.660 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. Newell Brands has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $9.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

