NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 43,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 366,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.
NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $540.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93.
NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 36.54% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners
NGL Energy Partners Company Profile
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NGL Energy Partners
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.