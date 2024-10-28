NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 43,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 366,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $540.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 36.54% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Featured Stories

