Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,030,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 15,530,000 shares. Currently, 27.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Nikola Trading Up 17.4 %

NASDAQ:NKLA traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $5.19. 8,566,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.06. Nikola has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.78) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.21) earnings per share. Nikola’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Nikola

Institutional Trading of Nikola

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky sold 4,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $35,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,910.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 37.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

