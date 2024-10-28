North American Construction Group (NOA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.10 per share for the quarter.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.06. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of C$276.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.61 million.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$24.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$647.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$22.68 and a 1 year high of C$34.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.72.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at North American Construction Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

In related news, Director Maryse C. Saint-Laurent purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,760.00. In related news, Director Maryse C. Saint-Laurent purchased 2,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.88 per share, with a total value of C$51,760.00. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.15 per share, with a total value of C$72,460.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $290,121. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOA. National Bankshares decreased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ventum Financial cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOA

About North American Construction Group

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.