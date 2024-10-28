NULS (NULS) Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges

NULS (NULS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 28th. One NULS coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NULS has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $32.80 million and $890,787.11 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,947.07 or 0.99791606 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,806.36 or 0.99587953 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
NULS Profile
NULS’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 129,389,930 coins and its circulating supply is 110,299,436 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling NULS
