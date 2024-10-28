Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.66 and last traded at $42.78, with a volume of 52653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.17.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

