NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at NuZee

In other news, major shareholder Info Pte. Ltd. Dyt bought 701,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $399,999.78. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,496,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,810.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NuZee alerts:

NuZee Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NUZE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,633. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. NuZee has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

NuZee Company Profile

NuZee ( NASDAQ:NUZE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 251.32% and a negative return on equity of 1,600.52%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

NuZee, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and sells single-serve pour-over coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company sells its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, DRIPKIT, and Stone Brewing brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuZee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuZee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.