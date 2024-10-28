Oasis Network Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0644 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $454.79 million and $8.32 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.06473659 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $12,267,643.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

