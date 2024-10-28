OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.
OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 46.5% annually over the last three years. OFG Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.
OFG Bancorp Stock Performance
NYSE OFG traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.17. The stock had a trading volume of 36,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,824. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.98. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on OFG shares. Hovde Group boosted their price target on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on OFG
OFG Bancorp Company Profile
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OFG Bancorp
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Alphabet’s Earnings Could Surprise—Should You Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.