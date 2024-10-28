Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71-1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.

ON has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $71.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.65. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $86.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Onsemi news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,018,959.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,651 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

