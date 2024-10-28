Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Short Interest Update

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,500 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 234,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 6.0% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 20.2% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 748,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 125,519 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 8.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 22,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth about $688,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PAM traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.43. 147,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,743. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.89. Pampa Energía has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $69.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.17 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pampa Energía from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pampa Energía from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energía presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

