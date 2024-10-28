PancakeSwap Price Tops $1.76 on Top Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for $1.76 or 0.00002606 BTC on exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $496.43 million and approximately $14.24 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 387,825,680 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,476,496 tokens. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. The official message board for PancakeSwap is blog.pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

