Parkland (PKI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Parkland to post earnings of C$0.88 per share for the quarter.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.92 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 1.23%.

Parkland Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE:PKI opened at C$34.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.92. Parkland has a one year low of C$33.61 and a one year high of C$47.99.

Parkland Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Parkland’s payout ratio is 65.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parkland

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$36.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,520.00. 20.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

