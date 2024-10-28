Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 551,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,001 shares of company stock worth $12,512,592 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $72.07. 953,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,026,894. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.48. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $128.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.94.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

