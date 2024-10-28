Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGMS. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 149.5% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock remained flat at $27.51 during trading hours on Monday. 110,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,444. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.1076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.