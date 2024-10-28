Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 809 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $394.06. The stock had a trading volume of 843,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $379.36 and its 200 day moving average is $365.87. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $263.79 and a one year high of $395.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

