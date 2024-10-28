Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $73.04. 1,651,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,546,482. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.02. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

