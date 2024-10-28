Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $18.10 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $18,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,406.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IVE stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $197.53. 102,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,939. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.33 and a 1-year high of $201.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.65 and a 200-day moving average of $187.77.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

