Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 110,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,692. The company has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $150.71 and a one year high of $201.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.30 and its 200-day moving average is $187.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

