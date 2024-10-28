Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 89,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,982 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $5,112,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 132,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 42,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.10. 122,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,309. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.08 and a 200-day moving average of $198.72. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.72 and a twelve month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.