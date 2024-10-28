Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 938 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,291,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,274,000 after purchasing an additional 707,159 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,807,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 386.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 450,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,822,000 after acquiring an additional 358,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,001,000 after buying an additional 355,054 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,935,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.54. The company had a trading volume of 63,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,515. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $90.33 and a 12 month high of $128.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.62.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

