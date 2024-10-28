Perpetual Credit Income Trust Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:PCI)

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, October 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th.
Perpetual Credit Income Trust Price Performance
Perpetual Credit Income Trust Company Profile
Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
he fund utilizes a dynamic allocation strategy across multiple fixed income sectors, with an emphasis on opportunities in developed and emerging global credit markets, to pursue current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Perpetual Credit Income Trust
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Amazon: Why Analysts Think It’s A Solid Buy Ahead Of Earnings
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- NextEra’s Diverse Business Is Set to Win As Energy Demand Rises
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.