Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,083 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,850,000. Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,262,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 639,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after buying an additional 96,080 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $28.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.99.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.