Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $162.15 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,401,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,765 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 30.6% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $162,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.9% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 36,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 308,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $68.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $68.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

