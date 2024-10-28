Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $415,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $196.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.77. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $201.08.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.