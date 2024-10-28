PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, an increase of 1,198.0% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.52. 72,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,233. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 731.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 782.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

