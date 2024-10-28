PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFLGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, an increase of 1,198.0% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.52. 72,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,233. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 731.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 782.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

