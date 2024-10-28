Pirate Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22,937.63 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $34.80 million and approximately $22,937.63 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00054659 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00033001 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00010728 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000342 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.