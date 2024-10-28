PJT Partners (PJT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. PJT Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PJT Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT opened at $139.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.32. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $71.47 and a twelve month high of $151.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 0.61.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $221,819.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,369.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $221,819.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,404 shares in the company, valued at $968,369.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $1,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,312.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,668. Insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PJT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on PJT Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PJT Partners

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.