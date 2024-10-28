Platt Investment Counsel LLC Buys 7,039 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Platt Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 17.3% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $19,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $218.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.04 and its 200-day moving average is $209.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

