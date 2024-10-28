Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Benchmark from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Plexus in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

PLXS stock opened at $141.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.40. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.89. Plexus has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $153.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $64,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,199.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Plexus news, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $64,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,199.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,137.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,394 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 36,700.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 12.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

