Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading 3.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 12,474,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 39,230,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.01.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Plug Power

Plug Power Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 14.0% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 400,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 49,059 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 18.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.