Ponke (PONKE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $27.86 Million

Ponke (PONKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 28th. Ponke has a total market capitalization of $205.47 million and $27.86 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ponke token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ponke has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ponke Profile

Ponke launched on December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,544,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. Ponke’s official website is www.ponke.xyz. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol.

Buying and Selling Ponke

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,544,226. The last known price of Ponke is 0.42187373 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $27,595,229.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ponke should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ponke using one of the exchanges listed above.

