Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Price Down 6.8% – Time to Sell?

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 87,098,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 257,928,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Premier African Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Trading Down 15.9 %

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of £12.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99.

(Get Free Report)

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.