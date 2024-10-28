Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.35), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Primis Financial Trading Down 3.8 %

FRST stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 152,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,600. The firm has a market cap of $280.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. Primis Financial has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $13.69.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.