Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Releases Earnings Results

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.35), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of FRST stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,600. Primis Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

