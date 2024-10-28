Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives $27.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGNY. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities downgraded Progyny from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Progyny Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Progyny by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter worth $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

PGNY opened at $15.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. Progyny has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $42.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

