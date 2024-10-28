Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives $27.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2024

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGNY. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities downgraded Progyny from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progyny

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Progyny by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter worth $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Stock Down 0.6 %

PGNY opened at $15.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. Progyny has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $42.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.