Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1852 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This is an increase from Purpose High Interest Savings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

PSA stock traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,806. Purpose High Interest Savings Fund has a 12 month low of 50.00 and a 12 month high of 50.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is 50.10.

About Purpose High Interest Savings Fund

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

