Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1852 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This is an increase from Purpose High Interest Savings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.
Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Trading Down 0.0 %
PSA stock traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,806. Purpose High Interest Savings Fund has a 12 month low of 50.00 and a 12 month high of 50.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is 50.10.
About Purpose High Interest Savings Fund
