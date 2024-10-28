Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2024

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSAGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1852 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This is an increase from Purpose High Interest Savings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

PSA stock traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,806. Purpose High Interest Savings Fund has a 12 month low of 50.00 and a 12 month high of 50.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is 50.10.

About Purpose High Interest Savings Fund

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More

Dividend History for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.