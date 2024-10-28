Qtum Price Reaches $2.24 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $236.51 million and approximately $26.54 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.24 or 0.00003318 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,490.26 or 0.03680894 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00037871 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00011095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011447 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001862 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,374,691 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

