QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Raised by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,448 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 2.6% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $58,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.18. 530,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,956,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $191.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $106.18 and a one year high of $230.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen raised QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.92.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

