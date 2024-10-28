QuinStreet (QNST) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. QuinStreet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. QuinStreet’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect QuinStreet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $18.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QNST. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

