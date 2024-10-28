Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,320,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 19,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter worth $1,308,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 15.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Realty Income by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,208,000 after purchasing an additional 171,166 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 92.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $3,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.94. The company had a trading volume of 435,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648,587. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 292.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

