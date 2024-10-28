Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Repare Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $147.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.72. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 million. Analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 21.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $318,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

