Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.11 and last traded at $70.11, with a volume of 6379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.03.

Separately, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Republic Bancorp from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Republic Bancorp Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.68.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $118.36 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Juan Montano sold 2,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $174,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $542,320.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christy Ames sold 1,715 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $109,279.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at $270,172.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,715 shares of company stock worth $299,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.60% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the third quarter worth $205,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 4,133.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the third quarter worth $208,000. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

