RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lessened its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of RH by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in RH by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $2,200,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in RH by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in RH by 1,304.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $325.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.65. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $367.00.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.52 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on RH from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on RH from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised RH to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on RH from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

In related news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total value of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,016.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total value of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,016.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,034.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,935 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

