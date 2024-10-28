Ridgepath Capital Management LLC Buys 2,713 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ridgepath Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Ridgepath Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $934,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $92.14 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.24 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.98. The stock has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

